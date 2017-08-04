An Australian man sent his unsuspecting brother to Sydney airport to catch an Etihad Airways flight carrying a home-made bomb disguised as a meat mincer built at the direction of a senior Daesh commander, police said on Friday.

Police said two men who have been charged with terror-related offences also planned to build a device to release poisonous gas in a public area.

High-grade military explosives used to build the bomb were sent by air cargo from Turkey as part of a sophisticated plot "inspired and directed" by Daesh, Australian Federal Police Deputy Commissioner National Security Michael Phelan said.

He said that the plot targeted an Etihad Airways flight on July 15 but that the bomb never made it past airport security.

"This is one of the most sophisticated plots that has ever been attempted on Australian soil," Phelan said.

Police arrested four men last weekend in raids across Sydney, Australia's biggest city. One man has been released, while another is still being held without charge under special counter-terror laws.

Domestic media have identified the two men who have been charged as KhaledKhayat and MahmoudKhayat, who each face two counts of planning a terrorist act. The charges carry a maximum punishment of life in prison.

The men did not apply for bail at a court hearing on Friday, a spokeswoman for New South Wales Courts said, and bail was formally denied. Their next scheduled court appearance is on November 14.

Preparation of "fully functioning IED"

Police allege that one of the two men charged late on Thursday had been introduced to Daesh by his brother, who they said was a senior member of the group in Syria.

Communication between the accused man and Daesh began around April. Under the instruction of the unidentified Daesh commander, the men built a "fully functioning IED" or improvised explosive device.