Usain Bolt booked his place in the World Championships 100 metres final on Saturday but he was given a double scare by American Christian Coleman, who beat him in their semi, and the stadium scoreboard, which initially left him off the results.

The Jamaican, seeking his fourth gold in the event before retiring next week after the sprint relay, had a better start than in the heats but it was made to look awful by the explosion of Coleman.

TRT World's Sarah Morice reports from London

The American, fastest man in the world this year with 9.92 seconds, poured on the pressure and crossed first in 9.97. Bolt had to work hard to close the gap.

He eased up only over the last few strides and though it was only a semi-final he will not be happy to have been beaten across the line in a 100m race for the first time in four years.