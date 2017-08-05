Over 850,000 refugees will receive special debit cards by August, in a program financed by the European Union and implemented by the Turkish Red Crescent, according to European Commission Humanitarian Aid Office (ECHO) in Turkey.

ECHO head Jane Lewis said the target was to access over a million refugees by September.

"As of this month, over 850,000 refugees under temporary international protection will be receiving the card and receiving the monthly transfer," Lewis said on Saturday.

"We hope that by September, we'll have a million people under the program," Lewis said.

"However, the actual target is 1.314 million, depending on who is eligible to receive the card."