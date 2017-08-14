The Libro Vaquero is a legendary Mexican comic book, on par with international equivalents like Asterix, TinTin, or Spider-Man.

First launched in 1978, the name translates to The Cowboy Book. It's Mexico's best-selling magazine, with a readership of more than 1.2 million people every two weeks.

And as the country's federal government launches new anti-corruption laws, the editorial team have joined forces with a Mexican political think tank, to tackle the issue themselves.