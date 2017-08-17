Police in South Africa have confirmed that Zimbabwe's first lady, Grace Mugabe remains in South Africa after days of speculation over her whereabouts.

The country's police minister Fikile Mbulula said police had put a "red alert" on South Africa's borders to stop her from trying to leave.

"We had already put tabs on the borders, in relation to her leaving the country, so there's no question about that," he told reporters.

So far she had made no attempt to flee, he added.

The 52-year-old wife of President Robert Mugabe is accused of attacking 20-year-old model Gabriella Engels on Sunday evening at a Johannesburg hotel where the first lady's two sons were staying.

Debbie Engels, the mother of the alleged victim, said her daughter had received 14 stitches on her head from Sunday's assault - which the mother did not witness - and demanded Mugabe face justice.

Engels said her daughter had received 14 stitches on her head from Sunday's assault - which the mother did not witness - and demanded Mugabe face justice.

She also showed photographs taken in the hours after the incident showing gashes on Gabriella's forehead and back of the head. Another picture, taken on Wednesday, showed a large, livid bruise on her right thigh.