Russian envoy to Sudan found dead in Khartoum
Mirgayas Shirinskiy, 62, was found dead in the swimming pool at his home in the Sudanese capital. He was the fourth Russian envoy to die on the job in the past eight months.
Mirgayas Shirinskiy was a career diplomat with previous postings in Rwanda, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Yemen. / AFP Archive
By Staff Reporter
August 24, 2017

Russia's ambassador to Sudan, Mirgayas Shirinskiy, was found dead in the swimming pool at his home in Khartoum on Wednesday, Sudanese police said.

The ambassador was known to have suffered from high blood pressure. Police said they believe he died of natural causes.

Shirinskiy was the fourth Russian ambassador to die on the job in the past eight months.

Russia’s UN ambassador, Vitaly Churkin, died at work in New York on February 20 this year, aged 64, apparently of a heart attack although the Russian government did not confirm the cause of death.

Russia’s ambassador to India, Alexander Kadakin, 68, died on January 26 after a brief illness.

Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, was shot dead at an art exhibit in Ankara by a police officer who screamed “Don’t forget Aleppo, Don’t forget Syria!”, an apparent reference to Russian support for the Syrian regime. Karlov was 62.

Russia's envoy to Sudan was a 40-year career diplomat. Shirinskiy died as Moscow and Khartoum are preparing for a visit to Russia by Sudan's President Omar Hassan al Bashir.

Bashir has long defied International Criminal Court warrants for his arrest on charges of war crimes and genocide in Sudan’s Darfur region.

Sudan's foreign ministry expressed its condolences to Russia in a statement, hailing Shirinskiy's diplomatic efforts.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
