North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan's northern Hokkaido island into the sea early on Tuesday, prompting warnings for residents to take cover while provoking a sharp reaction from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, US President Donald Trump and other leaders.

The test, one of the most provocative ever from the isolated state, appeared to have been of a recently developed intermediate-range Hwasong-12 missile, experts said.

It came as US and South Korean forces conduct annual military drills on the peninsula, to which North Korea strenuously objects.

The world had received North Korea’s latest message "loud and clear," Trump said.

"This regime has signalled its contempt for its neighbours, for all members of the United Nations, and for minimum standards of acceptable international behaviour," Trump said in a statement released by the White House.

"Threatening and destabilising actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table."

Trump spoke with Abe and the two agreed that North Korea "poses a grave and growing direct threat to the United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, as well as to countries around the world," the White House said.

"President Trump and Prime Minister Abe committed to increasing pressure on North Korea, and doing their utmost to convince the international community to do the same," the statement said.

TRT World's Denee Savoia reports on tensions in the Korean peninsula.

South Korea's military said the missile was launched from near the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, just before 6:00 am (2100 GMT Monday) and flew 2,700 kilometres (1,680 miles), reaching an altitude of about 550 kilometres (340 miles).

Reactions

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she would discuss North Korea's missile test with Abe during a visit to Japan this week.

"We will continue to work with our international partners to put pressure on North Korea to stop those illegal tests and of course, I will have the opportunity on my visit to Japan over the next few days to be discussing those issues with Prime Minister Abe," May said.

The US disarmament ambassador said Washington still needed to do "further analysis" of the launch, which would be the subject of a UN Security Council meeting later in the day.

"It's another provocation by North Korea, they just seem to continue to happen," US envoy Robert Wood told reporters in Geneva.

"This is a big concern of course to my government and to a number of other governments," Wood said before a session of the UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament.

North Korean Ambassador Han Tae Song told the session the United States was driving the Korean peninsula "towards and extreme level of explosion" by deploying strategic assets and conducting nuclear war drills.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned North Korea's missile launch and called on Pyongyang to comply with international obligations and work toward reopening communications.

"The launch undermines regional security and stability and efforts to create space for dialogue," a spokeswoman for Guterres said in a statement.

Tensions escalate

Earlier this month, North Korea threatened to fire four Hwasong-12 missiles into the sea near the US Pacific territory of Guam after US President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang would face "fire and fury" if it threatened the United States.

North Korea has conducted dozens of ballistic missile tests under young leader Kim Jong-un, the most recent on Saturday, but firing projectiles over mainland Japan is rare.

"North Korea's reckless action is an unprecedented, serious and a grave threat to our nation," Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters.

Abe said he spoke to Trump on Tuesday and they agreed to increase pressure on North Korea.

Trump also said the United States was "100 percent with Japan," Abe told reporters.

"We will respond strongly based on our steadfast alliance with the United States if North Korea continues nuclear and missile provocations," the South's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Four South Korean fighter jets bombed a military firing range on Tuesday after President Moon Jae-in asked the military to demonstrate capabilities to counter North Korea.

South Korea and the United States had discussed deploying additional "strategic assets" on the Korean peninsula, the presidential Blue House said in a statement, without giving any more details.

North Korea remained defiant.