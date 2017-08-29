Kim Kardashian and her family on Tuesday donated a collective $500,000 to storm Harvey relief efforts, joining celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne Johnson, NFL player JJ Watt and comedian Kevin Hart who have pledged funds to help the tens of thousands affected by the devastation in Texas.

Kardashian, her sisters Khloe and Kourtney and mom Kris Jenner made the pledges on Twitter, directing their funds to the Red Cross and Salvation Army.

Tropical Storm Harvey, which hit land as a hurricane over the weekend, has brought catastrophic flooding to Texas, killing at least 11 people and paralyzing Houston. City officials on Tuesday prepared to shelter up to 19,000 people, with thousands more expected to flee the area.

Comedian Hart set the celebrity ball rolling on Monday with a $50,000 donation and social media challenge that called on stars to match him.

Johnson, Lopez and rapper DJ Khaled each have pledged $25,000.