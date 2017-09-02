WORLD
Daesh suicide bombers target Baghdad petrol station
Three men armed with guns, grenades and suicide vests attacked the petrol station in the Iraqi capital, killing seven people.
A firefighter hoses down at the site of a car bomb attack in Jamela market in Sadr City district of Baghdad, Iraq August 28, 2017 / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 2, 2017

Daesh has claimed responsibility for a suicide attack that struck a state-run power station north of Baghdad early on Saturday, killing seven people.

The facility was forced to shut down after the attack, police and army sources said.

At least three gunmen wearing explosive vests attacked the power station around 3 a.m. local time, near the northern city of Samarra, about 100 km (60 miles) north of Baghdad. 

They used grenades to enter the facility.

"I was on my night shift and suddenly heard shooting and blasts. A few minutes later I saw one attacker wearing a military uniform and throwing grenades through the windows," said Raied Khalid, a worker who was injured by shrapnel.

Security sources said the three gunmen briefly took control of the station, but police managed to regain control after three hours.

Four policemen and three workers were killed in the assault, in which 13 were wounded, police and medical sources from a nearby hospital said.

One of the attackers, who was cornered by security forces, detonated his suicide vest near one the power generators, causing a fire.

The two other gunmen were killed, security sources said, either by blowing themselves up or in clashes with the security forces.

Operations at the facility were expected to be suspended briefly, while repairs were under way, electricity officials said.

