Pope Francis is scheduled to arrive in Colombia on Wednesday to celebrate the country’s long road to peace.

After 50 years of civil war, FARC rebels laid down arms. FARC has now formed a legitimate political party, the Revolutionary Alternative Common Force, repurposing the famous Spanish acronym.

On a five-day trip, the Pope will meet with the victims of war.

The city of Villavicencio, which will be welcoming the Pope, has commissioned original memorabilia for the occasion.