Colombian artist features Pope on memorial coin made from bullet casings
Artist Hector Ruiz's medallion is made from melted bullet casings to serve as a symbol of peace after the bitter 53-year war between FARC and the Colombian state. Pope Francis is set to visit Colombia on Wednesday,
The medallion bears the face of Pope Francis on one side while the other depicts the cathedral of Villavicencio. / TRT
By Staff Reporter
September 3, 2017

Pope Francis is scheduled to arrive in Colombia on Wednesday to celebrate the country’s long road to peace.         

After 50 years of civil war, FARC rebels laid down arms. FARC has now formed a legitimate political party, the Revolutionary Alternative Common Force, repurposing the famous Spanish acronym.

On a five-day trip, the Pope will meet with the victims of war.

The city of Villavicencio, which will be welcoming the Pope, has commissioned original memorabilia for the occasion.

It is a medallion designed by Colombian artist Hector Ruiz. 

It is made from melted bullet casings to serve as a symbol of peace after the bitter 50-year war between FARC rebels and the Colombian state.

TRT World’s Staci Bivens reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
