A senior Indian journalist was gunned down on Tuesday in the southern city of Bangalore by unidentified assailants, police said.

Gauri Lankesh, 55, the editor and publisher of the Kannada language Gauri Lankesh Patrike, was shot by unidentified assailants near her home in the southern city.

For more, TRT World spoke with Neha Poonia in New Delhi.

Colleagues protest Lankesh's murder

Indian journalists and rights activists on Wednesday protested her murder, amid growing concerns about freedom of the press at a time of rising nationalism and intolerance of dissent.

The identity and motivations of her killers were not known, police said.

Several journalist groups, including the Editors' Guild, Press Club of India and Press Association, held protests across India, calling the murder a "brutal assault on the freedom of the press."

She was a critic of the federal government and wrote extensively about secularism.

She was found guilty in November 2016 of defaming lawmakers from the governing Bharatiya Janata Party in a 2008 story – a case she said was politically motivated, vowing to challenge her conviction in higher court.

"Journalism is nothing without courage. Democracy is nothing without dissent. Lankesh had plenty of both," said Shekhar Gupta, an Indian journalist and political commentator.

While the motivation for the killing was not immediately clear, political leaders, journalists and activists took to Twitter to express their outrage and denounce intolerance and any threat to free speech.

Karnataka state's chief minister Siddaramaiah called it an "assassination on democracy."