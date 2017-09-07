WORLD
US states challenge Trump's DACA decision
District of Columbia and 15 states file a lawsuit challenging Trump's decision to end amnesty programme for young undocumented migrants.
New York Attorney Schneiderman announces the filing of a multistate lawsuit to protect DACA recipients in New York City. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 7, 2017

A coalition of US states sued the Trump administration on Wednesday over its decision to end an amnesty programme for 800,000 people brought illegally to the United States as minors.

The lawsuit was filed in New York federal court by Democratic attorneys general of 15 states including New York, Illinois and Hawaii, as well as the District of Columbia.

It alleges the White House discriminated against immigrants of Mexican origin, who are the vast majority of the amnesty programme's recipients, and violated constitutional due process rights that protect against arbitrary punishment.

The Donald Trump administration said on Tuesday it was ending the Deferred Acton for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program instituted by Trump's predecessor Barack Obama. The Republican president said Congress should instead enact immigration reform.

In announcing the lawsuit, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman accused Trump of "anti-Mexican bias."

"The Trump administration's decision to end DACA is cruel, inhumane and devastating," Schneiderman said in a statement.

"These DREAMers play by the rules. They work hard and pay taxes. America is the only home they have ever known -- and they deserve to stay here and keep contributing to our state and our nation."

The lawsuit comes after Texas, leading a different coalition of 10 conservative states, on Tuesday dropped a legal challenge to DACA first filed in 2015.

SOURCE:AFP, Reuters
