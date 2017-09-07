A coalition of US states sued the Trump administration on Wednesday over its decision to end an amnesty programme for 800,000 people brought illegally to the United States as minors.

The lawsuit was filed in New York federal court by Democratic attorneys general of 15 states including New York, Illinois and Hawaii, as well as the District of Columbia.

It alleges the White House discriminated against immigrants of Mexican origin, who are the vast majority of the amnesty programme's recipients, and violated constitutional due process rights that protect against arbitrary punishment.

The Donald Trump administration said on Tuesday it was ending the Deferred Acton for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program instituted by Trump's predecessor Barack Obama. The Republican president said Congress should instead enact immigration reform.