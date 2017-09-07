US prosecutors have charged a former Turkish economy minister and a former general manager of Turkey's Halkbank with conspiring to evade US sanctions against Iran, a US attorney's office said in a filing.

The indictment broadens a case targeting Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab over sanctions evasion.

The new charges targeted former economy minister Zafer Caglayan and former Halkbank general manager Suleyman Aslan and two others, according to the filing, dated Wednesday, from the US attorney's office in the Southern District of New York.

Turkey's economy minister said on Thursday that his predecessor had done nothing to harm his country.

"Caglayan did not do anything against Turkey's interests," Nihat Zeybekci told reporters.

Zeybekci said the US had yet to makes it case against Caglayan. "There are claims that these sanctions are violated, but the ones who claim these things are obliged to prove them."

Halkbank on Thursday said all its transactions have fully complied with national and international regulations.

"It would appear there is news about our bank and some of its former managers which misleads the public and investors," Halkbank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.

Scope of US charges

Caglayan and Aslan were charged with "conspiring to use the US financial system" to conduct illegal transactions on behalf of the Government of Iran and other Iranian entities.

Zarrab was arrested in March 2016 and a deputy general manager of Halkbank was charged in March of this year in the same case.

At the time, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said the case was "completely political." He said there was no evidence incriminating Mehmet Hakan Atilla, a deputy chief executive officer of Halkbank, or Zarrab.