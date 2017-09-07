Turkey’s First Lady Emine Erdogan on Thursday arrived in Bangladesh to meet Rohingya Muslims who had been forced out of their homeland Myanmar.

She joined in a delegation, including Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who arrived a day before to discuss the situation in the country.

“I have seen the situation here. I will discuss it with the Turkish president. We will place the matter in the next UN General Assembly,” Emine Erdogan said.

“It is impossible not to be touched by this as a human being,” she said after passing boxes to desperate refugees at the camp at Kutupalong, which lies within sight of the frontier.

“I hope the world gives some thought to this subject and helps them with both humanitarian assistance and politically,”

Turkey officially asked Bangladeshi authorities to open their doors to Rohingyas and pledged to pay all expenses.

In a letter to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern that the violence could spiral into a "humanitarian catastrophe".

Amid the shortfall of emergency supplies, Turkey started the first foreign deliveries of aid to northwestern Myanmar.

UN warns of refugee influx

The United Nations say up to 300,000 Rohingya Muslims could flee violence in northwestern Myanmar to neighbouring Bangladesh, warning of a funding shortfall for emergency food supplies for the refugees.

According to estimates issued by United Nations workers in Bangladesh's border region of Cox's Bazar, arrivals since the latest bloodshed started 12 days ago have already reached 146,000.

Numbers are difficult to establish with any certainty due to the turmoil as Rohingya escape operations by Myanmar's military.