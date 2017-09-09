Guillermo del Toro's monster thriller 'The Shape of Water' has won the Venice Film Festival's top prize, the Golden Lion.

A jury led by American actress Annette Bening chose the film from among 21 competing at the 74th annual festival — an edition where the world's social divisions and the specter of climate change resonated through many of the entries.

It beat contenders including George Clooney's "Suburbicon" and Alexander Payne's "Downsizing."