Hurricane Irma is now a Tropical Depression but the storm continues on its destructive path through the United States.

At least nine people are dead after the storm battered the states of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Millions of people remain without power as damage assessments continue.

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson has more.

Irma was ranked Category 5, the rare top-end of the scale of hurricane intensity, for days.

The hurricane carried maximum sustained winds of up to 295 kph when it crashed into Barbuda island on Wednesday.

Its ferocity as it bore down on hurricane-prone Florida prompted one of the largest evacuations in US history.

Some 6.5 million people, about a third of the state's population, had been ordered to evacuate southern Florida. Residents fled to shelters, hotels or relatives in safer areas.

Police in Miami-Dade County and Fort Lauderdale reported making 48 arrests for looting.