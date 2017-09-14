The remains of potentially dozens of victims from Bosnia's 1990s civil war, most likely Bosnian Muslims, have been exhumed from two newly discovered mass graves, the Missing Persons Institute said on Wednesday.

One of the graves was discovered in the mountainous area of Koricanske Stijene in central Bosnia, where more than 200 civilian men were executed by Serb forces in August 1992 following their eviction from a northwestern region.

It marked one of the most brutal episodes in the inter-ethnic conflict, which lasted from 1992 to 1995 and killed around 100,000 people.

At the end of the war, 31,500 people were reported missing.

Since then, the remains of 25,000 victims have been exhumed from hundreds of mass graves, according to the Bosnian institute, leaving 6,500 unaccounted for.

"Since the beginning of the exhumation at Koricanske Stijene on September 7, about 40 clusters of human bones have been exhumed, essentially incomplete skeletons," said Lejla Cengic, a spokeswoman for the institute.