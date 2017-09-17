CULTURE
4 MIN READ
U2 cancels concert in protest-hit St Louis
Singer Ed Sheeran also cancels his Sunday show in St Louis citing security concerns, as the US city braces for a second day of protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer in the shooting death of a black man.
U2 cancels concert in protest-hit St Louis
Irish rock band U2 were planned to perform in St Louis on Saturday. / REUTERS
By Staff Reporter
September 17, 2017

Rock giants U2 called off a concert planned for Saturday night in St Louis, Missouri as the US city braced for a second day of protests over the acquittal of a former police officer in the shooting death of a black man.

The Irish rock band and entertainment firm Live Nation announced the show's cancellation in a statement citing concerns about their fans' security.

"We have been informed by the St Louis Police Department that they are not in a position to provide the standard protection for our audience as would be expected for an event of this size," they said.

"We cannot in good conscience risk our fans' safety by proceeding with tonight's concert. As much as we regret having to cancel, we feel it is the only acceptable course of action in the current environment." 

Singer Ed Sheeran also canceled his Sunday show in St Louis citing security concerns.

A judge in the Missouri city Friday found a white former police officer, Jason Stockley, not guilty of murdering Anthony Lamar Smith, a suspected drug dealer, following a high-speed chase in 2011.

The case has drawn intense attention in St Louis, where racial tensions have been high since the 2014 killing of a black man in the city's suburb of Ferguson by a white police officer. 

Hundreds of people turned out for initially peaceful protests after the verdict, but the situation turned violent Friday night, leading police to break up the crowd with tear gas.

Recommended

Ten officers were injured in the standoff with rock-throwing protesters, according to St. Louis police who made at least 23 arrests. 

On Saturday, protesters gathered at a park and then marched through two St Louis shopping malls, chanting "the whole damn system is guilty as hell."

"I can feel for and I understand what the family is going through, and I know everyone wants someone to blame, but I'm just not the guy," Stockley told the St Louis Post-Dispatch.

Stockley, 36, shot Smith, 24, five times December 20, 2011 after a car chase that followed a suspected drug deal.

He was caught on an in-car camera video telling his partner, Brian Bianchi, "Going to kill this (expletive) don't you know it.

Prosecutors brought first degree murder charges in 2016, alleging that Stockley's comments to his partner showed premeditation and alleging he planted a gun in Smith's car after the shooting.

On Friday, Judge Timothy Wilson acquitted Stockley, concluding there was no evidence he had planted the gun and that his video-taped comment lacked context because the portions before and after were inaudible.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Dirty money: Chicago Architecture Biennial boycotted for questionable funding
By Melis Alemdar
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza