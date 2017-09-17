Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte taunted the head of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Saturday, asking if he was a paedophile because of his focus on the killing of teenagers in the government’s bloody war on drugs.

Duterte took office in June last year after winning an election on a vow to get tough on drugs and crime.

He soon launched a "war on drugs" in which thousands of people have been killed, often by the police.

The deaths of 17-year-old boy Kian Loyd delos Santos and 19-year old Carl Angelo Arnaiz at the hands of the police stirred public outrage.

Cutting CHR funds

Duterte also suggested to lawmakers that the CHR’s proposed 678 million Philippine peso ($13.2 million) budget could be used to equip police with body cameras if the legislators preferred not to restore funding for the agency.

Duterte has repeatedly clashed with CHR – a constitutional body – over his anti-drugs campaign.

The CHR requested a budget of 1.72 billion pesos for 2018, but the government proposed 678 million instead.

Duterte’s allies in the lower house of Congress then voted to allocate it just 1,000 pesos ($20). Critics of the drugs war said the move was retaliation for CHR efforts to investigate thousands of killings in the past 15 months, including those of two teenagers in August.

Distracting comments

“Why is this guy so pre...suffocated with the issue of young people, especially boys? Are you a paedophile?” Duterte asked, referring to CHR head Chito Gascon.

“Why are you smitten with teenagers? Are you? I’m having my doubts. Are you gay or a paedophile?” he asked.

CHR spokeswoman Jacqueline de Guia said the president’s remarks deviated public attention away from a critical human rights issue in the country.