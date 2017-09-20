POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Istanbul to host 2019 UEFA Super Cup match
Besiktas' home stadium Vodafone Park will host the 2019 UEFA Super Cup final match, The venue was opened in April 2016 and has a capacity of about 43,000 spectators.
Istanbul to host 2019 UEFA Super Cup match
Besiktas home stadium Vodafone Park in Istanbul will host the UEFA Super Cup final match in 2019. / AA
By Staff Reporter
September 20, 2017

Turkey's Istanbul will host the UEFA Super Cup match in 2019, UEFA announced on Wednesday.  

Besiktas home stadium Vodafone Park will host the match, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin announced on Wednesday in a news conference at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.  

The Vodafone Park was renovated and reopened in April 2016 with a capacity of about 43,000 spectators.  

Recommended

Estadio Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain will host UEFA Champions League Final in 2019.  

UEFA Europe League Final in 2019 will be played in Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan.  

Turkey's Olympic Stadium in Istanbul had hosted 2005 UEFA Champions League Final, while the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul had hosted the 2009 UEFA Cup Final.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each