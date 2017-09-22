Who can vote?

This year, 61.5 million people age 18 and above are eligible to vote in Germany's general elections, according to figures from the country's Federal Statistics Office.

Of those, 31.7 million are women and 29.8 million are men. There are around 3 million first-time voters.

Voter apathy has been evident in recent German elections. The last parliamentary poll in 2013 saw a decrease in voter turnout to around 70 percent.

However, the figure is expected to increase this year due to the rise of the populist movement in the country.

Why do they have two votes?

The voting system for federal elections uses what is called personalized proportional representation.

Voters cast two votes. The first one is for a candidate in their regional constituency. The second is for a party list.

A voter can vote for a constituent from one party, but then vote for another party's list, effectively splitting their vote.

The constituent winners and winning party lists are combined to make up the Bundestag, Germany's lower house of parliament.

What is the Bundestag?

Germany has two houses of parliament, the Bundestag and the Bundesrat.

The Bundestag is often described as a lower house which is tasked with electing the chancellor, law-making and acting as a check on the government.

The usual number of seats in the Bundestag is 598. However the number is not fixed. In 2013, a further 33 seats were created to fairly reflect the outcome of the vote, under the dual voting system.

Currently, five parties are represented in the Bundestag: Chancellor Angela Merkel’s centre-right CDU and its Bavarian sister-party the Christian Social Union (CSU), the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), the Left Party and the Greens.

What does a party require to enter the Bundestag?

A party must hold at least five percent of the overall vote to be able to seat any of its winning candidates in the Bundestag.

Who elects the chancellor?

German voters do not directly elect the chancellor. Bundestag members do.

An absolute majority of the Bundestag's members is required to elect a chancellor.

Is there a limit to the number of terms in office?

No there isn’t. But to date, no chancellor has served more than the 16 years Helmut Kohl served as chancellor from 1982 to 1998.

If the CDU wins the majority of the vote in the election, Merkel could continue as chancellor for another four years, her fourth term.

Who are the key parties?