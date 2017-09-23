A ruling by Greece's top administrative court that two Syrian asylum seekers can be safely returned to Turkey sets a dangerous precedent for thousands of refugees, according to Amnesty International.

About 62,000 refugees and migrants, mainly Syrians, Afghans and Iraqis aiming for northern Europe, have been stranded in Greece since European countries closed their borders in March last year. Most live in overcrowded camps.

"The ruling sets an ominous precedent for many other asylum-seekers who have fled conflict and persecution and are currently stranded on Greek islands," said John Dalhuisen, Amnesty International's Europe Director.

"These decisions breach a very clear principle - Greece and the EU should not be sending asylum seekers and refugees back to a country in which they cannot get effective protection," Dalhuisen said.

Greece's Council of State on Friday rejected the appeals of the two Syrians against earlier rulings, declaring their asylum claims inadmissible.