WORLD
3 MIN READ
Oil-rich Kirkuk a flash point ahead of referendum in Iraq
Being oil-rich, Kirkuk assumes even greater significance in the backdrop of Monday's referendum seeking support for a Kurdish region independent of Iraq.
Oil-rich Kirkuk a flash point ahead of referendum in Iraq
A Kurdish man walks in the street in the city of Kirkuk on September 18, 2017. Iraqs supreme court ordered the suspension of a September 25 referendum on the independence of Iraqi Kurdistan, as legal and political pressure mounted on the Kurds to call off the vote. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 24, 2017

Being one of the oil-rich cities of Iraq, there is no surprise Kirkuk draws special interest and is sought after by both Iraqis and Kurds alike.

With its four oilfields, Kirkuk region holds 11 percent of Iraq’s oil reserves and is an important source of income for Kurdistan Regional Government and the country.

With a multi-ethnic and religious population of Kurds, Arabs, Turkmen and Christians, Kirkuk is also seen as a disputed area between the KRG in Erbil and the central government in Baghdad.

Kirkuk’s largest oil field has three main areas - Baba Gurgur, Havana and Khormla with an estimated 8 billion barrels of oil reserves.

There’s also oil and gas in the smaller fields of Bihasan, Jambur and Khabaz.

TRT World’s Iolo Ap Dafydd reports.

Oil exports

Recommended

The Kurdish Regional Government is exporting 260,000 barrels of oil per day, mostly through a pipeline to Turkey, while Iraq’s central government exports 160,000 barrels per day.

The city has assumed even greater significance in the backdrop of a referendum which is expected to be held in northern Iraq under the auspices of the KRG on Monday.

Stocking up

As the KRG’s controversial referendum looms ahead, many are worried about the implication of the vote in their own Kurdish populations.

Kirkuk is not one of the three provinces that have been part of the autonomous Kurdish region in Iraq since 2003.

It is in an area disputed between Baghdad and the Kurds who claim it is theirs historically since Iraq's former dictator Saddam Hussein chased them out and replaced them with Arabs.

Saturday's rush by Kirkuk residents to stock up on supplies came as the body responsible for organising the referendum said it would indeed go ahead on Monday.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria