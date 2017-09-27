Chad expressed to its United States ambassador the "injustice" of being added to the list of countries targeted by its travel ban, the acting foreign minister said on Tuesday.

The landlocked African country was included in the newest version of President Donald Trump's order, which cited Chad's poor security and lack of cooperation with US authorities.

"We have told the ambassador of our sense of injustice and misunderstanding because this decision does not reflect the level of cooperation between our two countries," acting foreign minister Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul told reporters in the capital N'Djamena.

"We have taken note of this regrettable decision, which has no political dimension," Sabre Fadoul said.

Geeta Pasi, the US ambassador for Chad, said "this decision does not affect the excellent relations between our two countries."