A UN visit to Myanmar’s conflict-battered Rakhine state was postponed on Thursday, thwarting efforts to reach the epicentre of violence for the first time since the start of a massive exodus of minority Rohingya Muslims.

The United Nations has urged Myanmar to allow humanitarian access to northern parts of Rakhine state since violence erupted in late August, forcing more than 500,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee.

On Wednesday, the UN said it had been told its representatives could join a government-steered trip to the area on Thursday - but the visit did not take place.

“The government-organised visit was postponed to next week because of weather conditions,” a spokesperson from the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Myanmar said, without giving further details.

Access to the area by relief agencies and global media has been heavily controlled by Myanmar’s army and government.

That has made it impossible to independently assess the humanitarian situation or allegations of widespread abuses.

At least 14 Rohingya drown off Bangladesh

At least 10 children and four women were killed when a boat carrying Rohingya fleeing violence in Myanmar capsized in rough seas off Bangladesh on Thursday, police said.

Witnesses and survivors said the boat overturned just yards from the coast after apparently hitting a submerged object and was later washed ashore in two parts.

“They drowned before our eyes. Minutes later, the waves washed the bodies to the beach,” said Mohammad Sohel, a local shopkeeper.

One distraught survivor said he had set off for Bangladesh from a coastal village in Myanmar late Wednesday with his wife, who was killed in the disaster along with one of his children.