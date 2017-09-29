Climate and weather disasters seem to have increased this year, hitting almost every part of the world.

Hurricanes Maria, Harvey and Irma are a clear sign of what climate change can do, most scientists say.

Here are some of the most severe weather and natural disasters we have seen in 2017 around Americas and the Caribbean:

Hurricane Harvey

Formed off the coast of Africa on August 17.

First Category 4 hurricane to wallop the United States since Charlie in 2004 and the first to hit Texas since Carla in 1961.

Slammed Texas on August 26.

Killed an estimated 50 people.

Displaced around one million people and damaged some 200,000 homes.

Most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years.

About 37,000 refugees stayed in 270 shelters in Texas plus another 2,000 in seven Louisiana shelters.

More than 22,000 barrels of oil, refined fuels and chemicals spilt at sites across Texas.

Hurricane Irma

A Category 5 storm formed in the far eastern Atlantic, near the Cape Verde Islands on August 30.

Ravaged several Caribbean islands and turned to Florida.

Killed at least 124 people.

Left one million people without power in Puerto Rico.

One of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes on record.

Caused about $25 billion in insured losses, including $18 billion in the United States and $7 billion in the Caribbean.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved $21 million in assistance.

Smaller hurricanes such as Hurricane Jose and Hurricane Lee hit the US and the Caribbean. Jose was spinning in the Atlantic about 1,130 km west of Florida. But both Hurricanes quickly turned into tropical storms before dissipating.

Natural disasters continued when Mexico was hit by two deadly earthquakes in September.