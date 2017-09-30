The head of the Turkish military arrived in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Friday, military officials said.

General Hulusi Akar was received by the commander of the Somali armed forces, General Mohamed Ahmed Jimale, at Adan Abdulle international airport in Mogadishu.

Abdullahi Iman, a spokesman for Somalia's Defence Ministry said that Akar arrived in the Horn of Africa nation on Friday under tight security and was received by his counterpart.

He added that Akar's visit is to attend the opening ceremony of a Turkish military training facility in Mogadishu, which is due to open tomorrow.

TRT World'sAhmed Al Burai reports from Mogadishu.