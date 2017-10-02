Islamophobia, it turns out, can be intersectional, too.

Hindu extremists are watching with glee as radical monks in Myanmar's Rakhine region, along with the country’s army, are engaged in a fast-track ethnic cleansing campaign targeting the country’s Rohingya Muslim minority.

The reason?

They see Buddhism as an “Indic religion” – i.e. a religious tradition that originated in India – and admire the muscular version of the faith being applied so cruelly toward Muslims. This, after all, is what they aspire to do to India’s Muslims, and have done to some extent in pogroms that have taken place virtually every decade since India’s independence.

On social media, Hindutva extremists in India and even in the West are literally calling for the murder of the Rohingya. They spread fake news to depict the imperilled community as a threat to India’s cohesion and security. But India’s anti-Rohingya campaign isn’t restricted to an online army of trolls. It goes to the very top of the country’s leadership.

New Delhi is moving to deport the estimated 40,000 Rohingya Muslims, even as they flee for their lives.

India’s home minister – the top internal security official – has asserted that the Rohingya are “illegal immigrants,” not refugees. Indian security forces have mobilised along their border with Bangladesh and Myanmar to thwart the influx of Rohingya Muslims.

India’s ruling BJP and Hindutva extremists have been stoking anti-Rohingya sentiment. In April, a Hindutva extremist in the Jammu region occupied by India threatened to “identify and kill” Rohingya residing in the area, far from the border with Bangladesh and Myanmar. Within a week, a Rohingya family was attacked and the modest shelters the Rohingya called home were destroyed.

The BJP-linked Republic and Times Now—the two channels that dominate India’s English-language TV news market—have engaged in a relentless anti-Rohingya propaganda campaign. They promote hashtags like #RohingyaTerrorExposed and #SendRohingyasBack.

Arnab Goswami, the loud, pompous host of India’s most-watched English news program, has been particularly cruel. He has asserted that the “Rohingyas have to go” and “India [is] for the Indians.” As the bodies of Rohingya children wash up on the shores of Bangladesh, Goswami said: “Let them be floating around [in] a boat in the Indian Ocean.”