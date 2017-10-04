Russia has critically injured a top leader of the Tahrir al Sham militant group in Syria after launching an air strike on his position, the defense ministry said on Wednesday. The strikes also reportedly killed 12 of his field commanders.

Abu Mohammad al Golani was the former head of the Nusra Front before it merged with other groups to form Tahrir al Sham. The US maintains that the groups are still linked to Al Qaeda.

"As a result of the strike, Golani sustained numerous shrapnel wounds and, having lost an arm, is in critical condition, according to information from several independent sources," Konashenkov said.

The air strike was part of an ongoing operation to destroy militants who had surrounded 29 Russian military policemen in mid-September, Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said said in a statement .

The Ministry said in a statement it had targeted Golani in an intelligence-led special operation while he was meeting his field commanders.

TRT World'sSarah Firth reports the latest.

Around 50 of Golani's bodyguards and 12 Nusra Front field commanders had been killed in the same air strike, including a close aide to Golani and the head of the militant group's security service, said Konashenkov.

More than 10 militants received moderate and serious blast injuries, he said, adding that Sukhoi Su-34 and Su-35 jets were used to target the group.

Other militants, along with Golani, occupy roles in the group's high command.

The Nusra Front severed ties with Al Qaeda last year and rebranded to head the Hayat Tahrir al Sham alliance.