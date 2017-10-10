Australia's High Court began a three-day hearing on Tuesday to determine the eligibility of seven lawmakers who may hold dual citizenship, in a case that could determine whether the government is able to maintain its razor-thin majority.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's centre-right government holds just a one-seat majority in parliament, meaning its future could rest on the outcome of the citizenship crisis.

Australia's parliament was rocked by revelations in August that seven politicians, including the deputy prime minister and two other Cabinet members in Turnbull's coalition government, are dual citizens.

That means they are potentially ineligible to hold elected office in Australia under the constitution.

What are the arguments in court?

The seven lawmakers accept they were dual nationals at the time of their election last year.

But the government argues that five of them, including all three Cabinet members, should be cleared of any wrongdoing because they were unaware that they had contravened a constitutional requirement at the time.

The government argues that only two politicians who "voluntarily obtained, or retained" dual status should be disqualified.

Australian Solicitor-General Stephen Donaghue urged the seven justices of the High Court not to interpret the constitution literally.

Donaghue said instead the constitution should only disqualify politicians if they had prior knowledge that they may be dual citizens but did not take "reasonable steps" to investigate and renounce their second citizenship where needed.