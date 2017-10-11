The 'Footpath School', in Karachi provides a free, basic education for children in need and prepares them for their futures by teaching them to become self-sufficient .

Last year, 22.6 million kids between the ages of 5 and 16 were out of school in Pakistan with only 6 million others in that age group attending classes regularly.

TRT World’sStaci Bivens has more.

International Day of the Girl

October 11 marks the day of the girl child, an initiative by the United Nations that aims to bring to the forefront challenges girls all over the world face when receiving an education.

In South Sudan, 73 percent of girls aged six to 11 are not in school; in the Central African Republic there is only one teacher for every 80 students; and in Niger only 17 percent of girls and women are literate, a report by ONE Campaign found.

The report found exceptions, however, such as Burundi, one of the poorest countries in the world, that outperformed 18 wealthier countries when it came to girls' education.

Thousands of girls are kept from school due to poverty, early marriage, dangers in travelling to class and having too many chores at home, according to the United Nations' children's organisation, UNICEF.

In Ethiopia, two in every five girls marry before their 18th birthday while just one percent of girls in Burkina Faso complete secondary school, according to the report.