WORLD
2 MIN READ
South African court upholds ruling reinstating Zuma's corruption charges
President Zuma's back was against the wall when his appeal against a ruling fell through. He now faces possible prosecution for almost 800 corruption charges. Zuma said he was "disappointed" by the ruling.
South African court upholds ruling reinstating Zuma's corruption charges
South African president Jacob Zuma gestures as he hosts his Zimbabwean counterpart, President Robert Mugabe during the 2nd Session of the South Africa-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission in Pretoria, South Africa October 3, 2017. REUTERS / Reuters
October 13, 2017

South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday upheld a ruling by the High Court that had reinstated corruption charges against President Jacob Zuma, piling further pressure on a head of state already facing several scandals.

Zuma was appealing against a High Court ruling in April 2016 that ordered a review of a decision by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to set aside hundreds of corruption charges against Zuma. 

That decision allowed Zuma to run for president in 2009.

Recommended

Zuma "disappointed" by the ruling

Zuma said on Friday he was "disappointed" by the supreme appeals court decision to uphold the High Court's ruling to reinstate the corruption charges.

Zuma said he now expects the National Prosecuting Authority to consider representations on the case before making decision to prosecute him.

The statement did not spell out the representations.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria