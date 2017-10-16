Firefighters gained ground on the deadliest wildfires in California history on Sunday as winds eased, while searchers combed charred ruins for more victims of the blazes that have claimed at least 40 lives.

Two of the three most destructive fires in northern California were more than half contained. Some residents who fled the flames in hard-hit Sonoma County could be allowed to return home in the next 24 hours, officials said.

“Overall, things are feeling optimistic. We’re very cautious about that,” said Brad Gouvea, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection incident commander.

“You’d never know it’s the middle of October in Sonoma County and have fire behaviour like this.”

Warm and very dry weather is forecast to continue through Monday, the National Weather Service said. Rain could arrive on Thursday after a cooling trend, it said.

Steve Crawford, a Cal Fire operations chief, said heavy winds had lightened and helped drive flames away from populated areas.

Additional equipment and manpower made available as other fires have died down also have helped, he said.

“Before we were kind of chasing the fire. Now that we’re getting more personnel, and the weather ... is really helping us out,” he said.

About 11,000 firefighters supported by air tankers and helicopters are battling blazes that have consumed more than 88,000 hectares (217,000 acres).

About 50 search and rescue personnel backed by National Guard troops were combing tens of thousands of charred hectares (acres) in Sonoma County for bodies, sheriff’s spokeswoman Misti Harris said.

“Once it’s safe to go through, we’ll search every structure in the burned area,” she said.

Twenty-two people died in Sonoma County, and 174 people were still listed as missing there, although the number has dropped from 235 on Saturday as more people checked in with authorities.

Evacuation orders were lifted for the picturesque Napa Valley resort town of Calistoga, whose 5,000 residents were ordered out by authorities four days ago with fire within miles of downtown.

TRT World'sMary MacCarthy has more from northern California.

Returning to the unknown