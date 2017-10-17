TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Mine collapse in Turkey's Sirnak province leaves seven dead, one missing
The tragedy worst ever mining disaster to take place since May 2014 when 301 miners were killed in Turkey's western town of Soma.
Mine collapse in Turkey's Sirnak province leaves seven dead, one missing
Officials said work is ongoing to rescue the trapped workers at the accident site. AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
October 17, 2017

Seven miners were killed and another was missing after part of a coal mine in Turkey's southeastern province of Sirnak collapsed on Tuesday, government spokesman Bekir Bozdag said.

According to local sources on the scene, two workers were also injured and search and rescue teams were looking for the missing worker who was trapped at the site.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, AFAD and health teams were dispatched to the area.

Recommended

Turkey's energy ministry said the coal mine was unlicensed and had been operating illegally.

"The activities of the mining field in Sirnak where the accident took place were stopped by the General Directorate of Mining Affairs in 2013 because it carried operational and security risks," the energy ministry said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
