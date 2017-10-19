About 100,000 Kurds have fled Kirkuk, fearing unrest, since Monday's takeover of the region by Iraqi forces, officials from the semi-autonomous KRG said.

Nawzad Hadi, governor of KRG's declared capital Erbil, told reporters that around 18,000 families from Kirkuk and the town of Tuz Khurmato to the southeast had taken refuge in Erbil and Sulaimaniya, inside KRG-controlled territory.

A Hadi aide told Reuters the total number of displaced people was about 100,000.

Baghdad's forces swept into the multi-ethnic city of more than 1 million people, hub of a major oil-producing area, largely unopposed on Monday after most Kurdish Peshmerga forces withdrew without presenting a fight.