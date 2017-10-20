The last car rolled off the production line of Australian automaker Holden on Friday, marking the demise of a national industry unable to stand up to global competition.

The closure of the Elizabeth plant in South Australia is the end of an era for Holden, which first started in the state as a saddlery business in 1856 and made the nation's first mass-produced car in 1948.

The brand has long been an Australian household name, with 1970s commercials singing that "football, meat pies, kangaroos and Holden cars" were part of the nation's identity.

"I feel very sad, as we all do, for it's the end of an era, and you can't get away from the emotional response to the closure," Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told Melbourne radio station 3AW on Friday.

Holden was marketed as "Australia's Own Car" and became a symbol of post-war prosperity Down Under despite being a subsidiary of US giant General Motors.

At its peak in 1964, Holden employed almost 24,000 staff. But just 950 were able to watch the final car leave the factory floor Friday.

"There are a number of people who have been here since the seventies and today will be a very emotional day for some people and a very sad day," Australian Manufacturing Workers Union state secretary John Camillo told reporters.

The union blamed the federal government for causing the closure by withdrawing support to the auto sector.

The death of the industry was always on the cards after subsidies were cut off in 2014. Some Aus$30 billion (US$24 billion) in assistance was handed out between 1997 and 2012, according to the government's Productivity Commission.

Obviously sad

The nation's three car manufacturers – Toyota, Ford and Holden – all announced they would cease production by the end of this year.