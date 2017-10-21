TÜRKİYE
Turkey and African ministers to discuss Gulen-linked schools
Turkey is all set to host a meeting of education ministers from 38 African countries in Istanbul. It will focus on the issue of schools in Africa which are linked to the US-based congregation leader Fetullah Gulen and FETO.
Turkey says the FETO-linked schools should no longer be in the hands of those accused of orchestrating the last year's failed coup attempt. (Archive) / Reuters
October 21, 2017

Turkey is set to host a meeting of education ministers from 38 African countries in Istanbul.

The four-day meeting will not only aim at improving Ankara's ties with African nations but also focus on the issue of schools in Africa which are linked to the US-based congregation leader Fetullah Gulen and his terrorist organisation FETO.

Ankara wants these schools handed over to Turkey, saying they should no longer be in the hands of someone accused of orchestrating the July's failed coup attempt last year. 

“The FETO terrorist group is using the schools to recruit militants in those countries, not to serve people," says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis has the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
