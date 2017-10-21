Turkey is set to host a meeting of education ministers from 38 African countries in Istanbul.

The four-day meeting will not only aim at improving Ankara's ties with African nations but also focus on the issue of schools in Africa which are linked to the US-based congregation leader Fetullah Gulen and his terrorist organisation FETO.

Ankara wants these schools handed over to Turkey, saying they should no longer be in the hands of someone accused of orchestrating the July's failed coup attempt last year.