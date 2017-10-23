The bodies of at least 80 Syrian civilians, many summarily killed by Daesh, have been discovered in Al Qaryatayn, a central town in Syria retaken from Daesh by regime forces over the weekend, activists said on Monday.

Some were shot in the street as Daesh militants retreated from the town, gunned down because they were suspected of working with the Syrian regime, according to activists.

At least 35 of the casualties were found shot and their bodies dumped in a shaft.

The news of the gruesome find in the town of Al Qaryatayn, in Homs province, began to emerge first late on Sunday. The number of bodies is likely to climb.

On Saturday, Syrian regime forces and allied militias regained control of the town, which was held by Daesh for three weeks. The regime-run Syrian Central Military Media at the time said the regime forces and its allies restored security and stability to Al Qaryatayn after clearing the town of Daesh fighters.

TRT World'sNafisa Latic has this report.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it had documented the killings of at least 128 people killed in Al Qaryatayn during the last days of Daesh's control of the town.

The head of the Observatory, Rami Abdurrahman, said what happened in the town was a "massacre."