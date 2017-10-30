A 10-minute walk from the bustle of Jerusalem's central bus station, an abandoned Palestinian village called Lifta, is a journey back in time.

Lifta's crumbling remains are a sanctuary of silence.

Until 1948, Lifta was an affluent Muslim Palestinian village of around 2,500 abutting the main road connecting Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

It was the scene of skirmishes between Jewish and Arab forces during the lead-up to the 1948 war, during which it was depopulated.