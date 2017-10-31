Turkey's English-language public broadcaster, TRT World, said on Tuesday that Myanmar's Information Ministry "was previously informed about all filming activities and the filming schedule," of two journalists and their support crew prior to their detention in the capital, Naypyitaw.

Myanmar police on Friday detained two journalists working forTRT World, as well their local interpreter and driver for allegedly importing a drone into the country without permission.

The two journalists have been remanded for a hearing scheduled for November 10. No date has been given for a hearing for the driver and interpreter, who also remain in detention.

According to a statement released by TRT World , the journalists – Lau Hon Meng from Singapore and Mok Choy Lin from Malaysia – were filming a documentary.

"Our crew wanted to film the parliament building in the capital with a drone, after conducting an interview with a member of parliament. They were detained by security officials before flying the drone."

The journalists were questioned at a police station in Myanmar's capital Naypyitaw after being detained in the morning.

TRT World's full statement on detained journalists

Mok Choy Lin and Lau Hon Meng arrived in Yangon on October 21 with journalist visas issued by the Myanmar government.