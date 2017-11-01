A suicide bomber in the Afghan capital Kabul killed as many as ten people and wounded many others, most of whom appeared to be workers leaving their offices at the start of the evening rush hour, witnesses and officials said on Tuesday.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack in Wazir Akbar Khan, a heavily fortified area of the city which houses numerous foreign embassies and government buildings.

A public health official said three dead and 15 wounded had been taken to city hospitals but a security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said at least seven people had been killed and 21 wounded.

"The scene of the attack was covered in smoke and dust but I saw seven or eight vehicles loaded with dead and injured people coming out of the area," said Ali Nazari, the manager of a nearby travel agency.

The explosion came at a time of heightened security in Kabul following a series of attacks in October, including one on a Shia mosque in the city that killed more than 50 people and a separate attack on an army training facility that killed at least 15 soldiers.