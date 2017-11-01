The cholera crisis in Yemen was triggered by the civil war and the conflict's strain on health services and the malfunction of sewage systems.

More than 2,000 people have died from the disease, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded almost 900,000 cases. The International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC) says that number could rise to a million by the end of the year.

Aid agencies say nearly half of new cholera cases and a third of deaths in Yemen are children under 15.

And as TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan reports, the victims include unborn children.

MSF says epidemic could be waning, but risk remains

However, in what could be a sign of a turning point for the crisis, the medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) is closing most of its 37 cholera treatment centres in Yemen, saying the epidemic appears to have peaked.

"The number of cholera cases reported in MSF treatment centres has significantly decreased since the peak of the outbreak. As a result, the medical organisation is closing the majority of its cholera treatment centres or reducing their capacity," MSF said on Monday.