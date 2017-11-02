POLITICS
Houston Astros mark first World Series triumph
The Houston Astros, powered by a record-equaling home run by George Springer, won the World Series for the first time on Wednesday with a 5-1 triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is presented the Commissioner's Trophy after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 2, 2017

The Houston Astros on Wednesday won the World Series for the first time with a 5-1 triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

George Springer, Astros' Most Valuable Player, belted his fifth home run of the Series as the Astros roughed up Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish, who endured his second nightmare start of the Series.

He surrendered five runs in 1 2/3 innings as the Dodgers fell into a hole they wouldn't climb out of.

A day after the Dodgers forced a decisive game seven, the Astros won their first Major League Baseball crown since their inception in 1962 – an especially emotional victory for Houston fans wearied by Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath.

The Houston Astros dedicated their World Series victory to their storm-ravaged Texas home city after claiming the Fall Classic for the first time.

On Wednesday it was mission accomplished as the Astros stunned the Los Angeles Dodgers in the decisive game seven 5-1 to complete a 4-3 series triumph.

Astros players went into the post-season with patches bearing the slogan "Houston Strong," underscoring their solidarity with the city. 

George Springer said the determination to win the title for Houston's fans "was everything."

Recommended

"That patch on our chest truly does mean a lot to us," Springer said. 

"I'm so happy for our fans who have endured a lot. We're coming home champions."

Astros star Jose Altuve dedicated the win to the Houston fans.

"I think this is the happiest moment of my life in baseball," Altuve said. 

"We did this for them. I know there has been a lot going on his Houston but they are the biggest reason why we are here."

Astros coach AJ Hinch meanwhile said he was delighted to deliver a first World Series to the city.

"You know what Houston – we're a championship city," Hinch said.

"We take pride in being there for Houston. They responded by falling in love with this team," Hinch added.

SOURCE:AFP, Reuters
