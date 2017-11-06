WORLD
2 MIN READ
Afghanistan reverses suspension of WhatsApp and Telegram after outcry
Afghan media have reported that Afghanistan's National Directorate for Security wanted the ban to stop the Taliban and other insurgent groups from using encrypted messages.
Afghanistan reverses suspension of WhatsApp and Telegram after outcry
Facebook-owned WhatsApp and Telegram are widely used by Afghans - including Taliban and Daesh - and the attempt to ban them had sparked anger among users. / Reuters
November 6, 2017

Afghanistan on Monday overturned a temporary ban on WhatsApp and Telegram following outcry among social media users who had branded the move an attack on free speech.

Internet providers had been ordered by the industry regulator to block the popular messaging apps from November 1 to November 20 to "resolve technical problems", the communications ministry said last week.

But at a meeting on Monday Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah decided "there will be no ban on Whatsapp & Telegram", Abdullah tweeted.

A statement issued by the presidential palace said Afghanistan's constitution guaranteed the right to freedom of speech and "the National Unity government is committed to protecting those values".

Facebook-owned WhatsApp and Telegram are widely used by Afghans and terror groups including the Taliban and Daesh. The attempt to ban them had sparked anger among users.

Recommended

"Censorship"

"Blocking WhatsApp and Telegram is the beginning of censorship by the Afghan government and bringing the virtual world under their control in Afghanistan. I think this is intolerable," one Facebook user wrote.

But the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology denied the suspension was an attempt to restrict freedom of speech and said it was considering introducing a "new technology".

Testing was "time-consuming" and required the temporary stoppage of WhatsApp and Telegram," acting communications minister Shahzad Aryobee said in a Facebook post on Friday.

State-owned Salaam Network was the only internet provider to obey the order, communications ministry spokesman Najib Nangyalay said on Saturday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'