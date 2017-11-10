Asia-Pacific nations were still struggling Friday to salvage the sprawling TPP trade deal following America's rejection of the original pact, with Canada refuting reports an agreement in principle had been struck.

The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) was initially a US-led initiative between 12 nations accounting for 40 percent of global GDP, but deliberately excluding Washington's regional rival China.

It was thrown into disarray when US President Donald Trump abruptly pulled out of the deal at the start of the year, dismaying allies including Japan, Australia, Canada and Vietnam.

TPP-11 trying to save the pact

Trade ministers from the remaining members dubbed the TPP-11 are trying to save the pact on the sidelines of the annual APEC summit in Vietnam.

Reports in Japanese media late Thursday quoted Japanese delegation officials as saying an agreement in principle had been reached to press ahead without the US.

But optimism for a breakthrough was dashed by Canada's trade minister Francois-Philippe Champagne who tweeted: "Despite reports, there is no agreement in principle on TPP."

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said TPP-11 negotiators had been burning the midnight oil until 3am on Friday and would gather again in the afternoon in an attempt to hash out a deal.

"There's a lot of progress, our ministers and officials are working very hard," he said during a panel discussion Friday morning at the APEC summit.

"I am reasonably confident, I am quite sanguine that we'll get a deal," he added.