Canadian pop singer Shawn Mendes led the pack at the MTV Europe Music awards on Sunday night, taking home "Best Song," "Best Artist," and "Biggest Fans" awards, in a show that featured performances from French Montana, The Killers and Kesha.

British R&B singer Rita Ora performed the hosting duties, as well as a mashup of her 2017 hit "Your Song," alongside her new single "Anywhere."

US rap star Eminem opened the show with a performance of his new song "Walk on Water," with Skylar Grey standing in for Beyonce to sing the other part in the duet.

The Detroit rapper also took the award for "Best Hip Hop," an honour which he appeared to find slightly baffling.

"I'm not really sure how I got this, 'cause I haven't had an album out in a few years” he quipped in his acceptance speech, adding "I got one coming though."

"Look What You Made Me Do," singer Taylor Swift had been the most-nominated star of the evening, with six nominations, but failed to win any awards.

Mendes performed "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," the winner of "Best Song."