The war in Yemen, which began in 2014, between forces loyal to the internationally-accepted government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi backed by Saudi Arabia and Iranian-backed Houthis has turned more violent after a Saudi-led international coalition started operations against Houthis in March 2015. Intervention by Emarati troops also contributed to the war getting bigger. And the war left the poorest country in the Arab world in a state of disaster.

More than 8,000 people have died and tens of thousands have been injured since 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition started its air strikes. Nearly 70 percent of people are now in desperate need of aid, including humanitarian aid, food, medicine and petrol.

Even though Yemen does not have rich oil resources, its geopolitical location makes the country crucial for trade lines and for the oil industry. The Bab-el-Mandeb strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden is the fourth biggest strait in the world in terms of economic volume. The civil war in Yemen adversely affects global energy markets, as well.

How did Yemen come to this point?

Yemen, which used to be split into North and South Yemen, united as the Cold War was coming to an end in 1990. This ushered in a new era for Yemenis. Ali Abdullah Saleh, who had already ruled North Yemen—which was mostly populated by the Houtis—for 12 years between 1978 and 1990, became the new president of the united country.

Protests inspired by the Arab uprisings in 2010, ongoing secessionist efforts in the south, political instability, corruption, unemployment and food insecurity forced Saleh to hand over power to Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who had been the vice president since 1994.

Hadi presided over the UN and the Saudi-led National Dialogue Conference (NDC), which aimed to bring together various parties in Yemen to manage a transition process. Houthis, who are concentrated in the north, and political figures from the south, held on to their interests with little steps towards co-operation. The NDC was supposed to conclude in February 2014 with a declaration.

However, Houthis unilaterally declared their withdrawal from the NDC before the appointed time. Houthi rebels started a war in the northern city of Saada against government forces. Rebels entered the Yemeni capital Sanaa in September, 2014. Four months later, they captured all of Sanaa with the help of former elite forces loyal to former president Saleh, according to UN reports. The rebels declared dissolution of the parliament after Hadi was put under house arrest.

Iran’s influence steadily increased in the Middle East after the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq—especially in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen. Iran has supported Houthi rebels in an attempt to extend its sphere of influence. Ali Reza Zakani, Tehran's representative in the Iranian parliament, said in September 2014, “Three Arab capitals have today ended up in the hands of Iran and belong to the Islamic Iranian revolution.” Sanaa is the fourth capital joining the Iranian revolution, he added.

Soon after he was placed under house arrest, Hadi managed to escape from the rebels with his loyal officials to Aden, a port city in southern Yemen. He then fled to Saudi Arabia, which backed Hadi’s government.

Saudi Arabia formed a coalition to fight against the Houthi-led rebellion in March 2015, which served as another proxy-war with long-time regional rival Iran, which Tehran being aligned with the Houthis. The operation, dubbed Operation Decisive Storm, has been carrying out air strikes in Yemen ever since. The UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Sudan, Kuwait, Egypt and Morocco are part of the coalition, while Turkey and the US support the coalition with logistics. Saudi Arabia has imposed blockades on air and sea ports following the operation to prevent Houthi rebels from getting arms supplies. However, this blockade has caused a huge humanitarian crisis in the country, leading to cholera and food insecurity for civilians in Yemen.

Who are the main actors of Yemen war?

The Houthis

Houthis are a political and religious group which led uprisings throughout the past 30 years, concentrated in northern Yemen. They are predominantly from the Zaidi branch of Shia Islam. Although they rioted several times during Saleh’s rule, they were repressed by the military.