Around 1M Yemeni public employees not paid for a year
The government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi and the former president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, backed by Shia Houthi rebels are using public employee salaries as a bargaining chip in the ongoing dispute.
Children protest against the Saudi-led coalition outside the UN offices in Sanaa, Yemen November 20, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 21, 2017

In Yemen, more than one million public employees have not been paid for over a year, with  some 6.9 million people are dependent on these salaries.  This issue has just worsened the country's humanitarian crisis.

The Saudi-backed Hadi government moved the central bank from Houthi rebel-controlled Sanaa to Aden in September 2016, accusing the Houthis of stealing money for their fighters.

But since late July 2016, the Central Bank of Yemen has suspended public budget expenditures and domestic debt service.

TRT World'sChelsea Carter explains how these salaries have become bargaining chips in the on-going conflict.

SOURCE:TRT World
