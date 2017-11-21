Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday compared the case of Reza Zarrab – a Turkish-Iranian businessman jailed in the US pending trial – to the December 17-25, 2013 judicial coup attempt set up by Fetullah Gulen Terror Organisation (FETO) against Turkish government ministers and leading businessmen.

Speaking to the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party's lawmakers in the parliament, Erdogan recalled that one of the biggest plots in the republic's history was orchestrated nearly four years ago.

"One of the biggest traps in Turkey's history was set up during the December 17-25 operations under the guise of law. As this attempt failed through our nation's resilience, the same trap has now been set up in the US," Erdogan said.

Erdogan was referring to a so-called graft probe against top government officials to overthrow Turkey’s democratically elected government which was followed by a large-scale raid on December 17-25, 2013, leading to the detention of prominent figures.

The government denounced the probe as a plot by FETO headed by US-based Fetullah Gulen, who is responsible for orchestrating the July 15, 2016 coup attempt in Turkey that left 250 dead and more than 2,200 injured.

"When this plot failed, they set up the same plot in the US," Erdogan said.

Zarrab was arrested last year in Miami on alleged fraud and Iran sanctions-related charges.

Turkey's former economy minister and former general manager of state-owned Halkbank Zafer Caglayan were also charged with conspiring to evade US sanctions on Iran.

Turkey has recently launched a probe into two American lawyers, including a former attorney and a current attorney in the US who are currently involved in a case against Turkish citizens in New York.

They were scheduled to stand trial on November 27, but the trial has been postponed to December 4.