UN slams Duterte over threats on investigators
The condemnation came after Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to slam UN's Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial executions.
Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte Rodrigo Duterte gestures during a news conference on the sidelines of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Pasay, metro Manila, Philippines, November 14, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 21, 2017

The United Nations human rights office on Tuesday condemned attacks and threats made against its investigators by senior Burundian officials and by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.

"Last week Mr Duterte threatened to slap (UN special rapporteur Agnes) Callamard if she investigates him for alleged extrajudicial killings," UN human rights spokesman Rupert Covlille said.

The Philippine Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing arguments in a petition to declare Duterte's deadly war on drugs, denounced by rights groups across the world, as unconstitutional.

More than 3,900 Filipinos have been killed in what the police called self-defence after armed drugs suspects resisted arrest in the 16 month-long campaign. Critics say executions are taking place, with zero accountability, allegations the police reject.

In a petition filed last month, lawyers from the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG) argued the anti-drug campaign is unconstitutional because it allows police to kill suspects in the guise of "neutralising" them during raids and sting operations.

"That could be subject to misinterpretation by the policeman on the ground," Chel Diokno of FLAG told the court, arguing that the term "neutralise" could mean "kill."

The government chief lawyer, Jose Calida, has said there was never an instruction to kill drug suspects, seeking to dismiss the petition for being "marred by speculation, unfounded information and unsubstantiated arguments."

A day before FLAG lawyers filed the petition, Duterte issued an order removing the police from the anti-drugs campaign, putting the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), a small and undermanned agency, in charge.

Dozens of drug offenders have been arrested in the month since the PDEA took over and there have been fewer deaths reported, but police said there had been a rise in drug-related crimes.

Duterte said over the weekend he would call police back to the drugs war if drug use and crime rose again.

US President Donald Trump, who has been criticised at home for neglecting rights issues in dealings abroad, praised Duterte in May for doing an "unbelievable job on the drug problem."

